Canada criticizes proposed US EV tax credit, says could harm auto sector
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

23 Oct 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 01:29AM)
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA : The Canadian government on Friday warned that U.S. legislative proposals to create new electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles could harm the North American auto industry and run afoul of trade agreements, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng told U.S. lawmakers proposed credits if approved "would have a major adverse impact on the future of EV and automotive production in Canada, resulting in the risk of severe economic harm and tens of thousands of job losses in one of Canada’s largest manufacturing sectors. U.S. companies and workers would not be isolated from these impacts."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

