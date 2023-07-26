Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canada financial regulator proposes new capital guidelines for crypto assets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Canada financial regulator proposes new capital guidelines for crypto assets

Canada financial regulator proposes new capital guidelines for crypto assets

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 11:43PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canada's financial regulator on Wednesday proposed changes to its capital and liquidity approach to crypto-assets, citing a risky environment and in response to international banking standards.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)said guidelines were for federally regulated deposit-taking institutions, that includes banks and credit unions, and another for insurers, on the regulatory capital treatment of crypto-asset exposures.

OSFI's Superintendent Peter Routledge said banks and insurers need clarity on how to treat crypto-asset exposures when it comes to capital and liquidity and the regulator looks to provide clarity through the new guidelines.

The two draft guidelines will be open for public consultation until Sept. 20 and is expected to come into effect in early 2025.

The new guidelines will replace the interim advisory on the regulatory treatment of crypto-asset exposures, published in August 2022, OSFI said.

The regulator in June raised the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent, citing rising borrowing costs, high debt levels and stress on the financial system.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.