Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canada to give Belgium's Umicore up to C$1 billion for new battery components plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Canada to give Belgium's Umicore up to C$1 billion for new battery components plant

17 Oct 2023 03:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OTTAWA : Canada and the province of Ontario will give up to C$1 billion to a unit of Belgium's Umicore to help it build a plant that will produce components for electric vehicle batteries, Ottawa said on Monday.

The facility, in the Ontario town of Loyalist Township, will manufacture cathode active materials and precursor cathode active materials, federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

The plant - the first of its kind in North America - will initially employ 600 people and have a battery materials production capacity of 35 gigawatt hours annually.

Canada, home to a large mining sector for minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, wants to woo firms involved in all levels of the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain via a multibillion-dollar green technology.

The Umicore plant is due to be built in stages and could be worth C$2.7 billion when fully completed. Canada will invest up to C$551.3 billion with Ontario adding up to C$424.6 billion.

The full project has the potential to produce enough battery materials to support the production of over 800,000 EVs per year, Champagne said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.