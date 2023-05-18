Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canada Goose caution on US eclipses upbeat annual sales forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Canada Goose caution on US eclipses upbeat annual sales forecast

Canada Goose caution on US eclipses upbeat annual sales forecast

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Canada Goose is seen in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18 May 2023 08:19PM (Updated: 18 May 2023 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Canada Goose Holdings Inc on Thursday struck a cautious note on its business in the United States as luxury spending cooled in the market, overshadowing an upbeat annual sales forecast driven by a recovery in China and sending its shares down about 11 per cent.

A reversal in the strict COVID-19 policies in China - a top market for luxury goods - has encouraged wealthy shoppers there to snap up everything from Cartier jewelry and Birkin bags, boosting sales at several high-end labels.

However, shoppers in the United States are putting a pause to a post-pandemic splurge on high-end clothing and accessories, with companies including ultra-luxury fashion houses like LVMH and Gucci owner Kering seeing sagging demand.

British luxury label Burberry on Thursday also noted there was a "challenge (in the U.S.) at the moment", with sales falling 7 per cent in the Americas.

"We're not being super ambitious for this year in the U.S...the market is going to be a little bit more challenging in the U.S. because of the macro economics," Canada Goose Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Sinclair said on an earnings call.

Canada Goose, popular for its bright-red parkas and pricey puffer jackets, saw U.S. revenue decline 4.5 per cent in the reported quarter.

"The U.S. customer is a little bit more apprehensive. They are more price conscious, especially now, and the luxury consumer is spending a lot less," said Liza Amlani, principal at consulting firm Retail Strategy Group.

Canada Goose also forecast annual per-share profit in the range of C$1.20 to C$1.48, the midpoint of which was lower than estimates of C$1.46 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Still, a 65.4 per cent surge in Asia Pacific revenue, coupled with robust demand in Europe and Canada, helped the luxury winterwear maker beat expectations in its fourth-quarter results.

Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose said it expects fiscal 2024 revenue between C$1.40 billion ($1.05 billion) and C$1.50 billion, while analysts were expecting C$1.33 billion.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.