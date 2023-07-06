Logo
Canada govt sees possible resolution with Google, Meta on news law
Canada govt sees possible resolution with Google, Meta on news law

FILE PHOTO: A Meta logo is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

06 Jul 2023 12:32AM (Updated: 06 Jul 2023 12:37AM)
OTTAWA: The Canadian government sees a path forward in resolving a dispute with Google and Meta Platforms over a new law on paying online news publishers that has led to the internet companies deciding to end news access on their platforms in Canada, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Wednesday (Jul 5).

The government however will suspend all advertising on Facebook and Instagram meanwhile, Rodriguez said. "We cannot continue paying advertising dollars to Meta while they refuse to pay their fair share to Canadian news organizations."

Source: Reuters

