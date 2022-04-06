Canada lays out details of proposed law to compel Facebook, Google to pay for news

Canada on Tuesday laid out details of a proposed legislation that would compel digital platforms like Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, in a move similar to Australia's ground-breaking law passed last year.

The 'Online News Act' will require digital platforms that have a bargaining imbalance, measured by metrics like a firm's global revenue, with news businesses to make fair deals, that would then be assessed by a regulator.

