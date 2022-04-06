Logo
Canada lays out details of proposed law to compel Facebook, Google to pay for news
Canada lays out details of proposed law to compel Facebook, Google to pay for news

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

06 Apr 2022 12:56AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 12:56AM)
Canada on Tuesday laid out details of a proposed legislation that would compel digital platforms like Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, in a move similar to Australia's ground-breaking law passed last year.

The 'Online News Act' will require digital platforms that have a bargaining imbalance, measured by metrics like a firm's global revenue, with news businesses to make fair deals, that would then be assessed by a regulator.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

