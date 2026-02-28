Logo
Canada minister to meet with OpenAI's Altman to discuss safety measures after shooting
Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

28 Feb 2026 05:45AM
OTTAWA, Feb 27 : Canada's minister in charge of artificial intelligence said on Friday that he will meet with OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman next week to discuss how the ChatGPT maker plans to boost safety protocols in the wake of a recent school shooting in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

"While we note their willingness to strengthen law enforcement referral protocols, establish direct points of contact with Canadian authorities, and enhance safeguards, we have not yet seen a detailed plan for how these commitments will be implemented in practice," minister Evan Solomon, said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
