Business

Canada, Ontario to give up to C$15 billion in incentives for Stellantis-LGES battery plant
06 Jul 2023 10:07PM (Updated: 06 Jul 2023 10:09PM)
OTTAWA : Canada's federal government and Ontario said on Thursday they would together provide up to C$15 billion ($11.3 billion) in performance incentives for a Stellantis-LG Energy Solution (LGES) electric-vehicle battery plant being built in Windsor.

"Today's announcement will protect and create thousands of good-paying jobs for workers, including unionized jobs, as we establish an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain to strengthen the clean economy," the federal and provincial governments said in a joint statement.

($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars)

Source: Reuters

