Business

Canada's Quebecor to pull its ads from Facebook, Instagram
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. (File photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

05 Jul 2023 07:41PM (Updated: 05 Jul 2023 08:16PM)
Telecom and media firm Quebecor said on Wednesday (Jul 5) it will pull its ads from Facebook and Instagram, following Meta Platforms' decision to stop access to news on both the social media platforms in Canada over a law requiring payments to local news publishers.

The "Online News Act", or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force companies such as Meta and Alphabet-owned Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

Google and Meta previously said they would block access to news articles in Canada if the legislation is passed.

Quebecor, which also owns media outlets and newspapers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how much it spends on advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canada's media industry has called for tighter regulation of internet giants to allow news businesses to recoup financial losses suffered in the years that Facebook and Google gained a greater share of the online advertising market.

Source: Reuters/px

