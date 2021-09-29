Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canada regulator seeks information from public on Rogers-Shaw deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Canada regulator seeks information from public on Rogers-Shaw deal

Canada regulator seeks information from public on Rogers-Shaw deal
FILE PHOTO: Rogers Communications logos are seen above a booth during the media day at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Canada regulator seeks information from public on Rogers-Shaw deal
FILE PHOTO: The Shaw Communications logo is seen at their office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
29 Sep 2021 06:59AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 07:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A Canadian regulator on Tuesday asked for information from the public on telecom company Rogers Communications Inc's planned CUS$20 billion (US$16 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc to check for competition concerns.

The deal announced in March to create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator has attracted regulatory scrutiny.

The Competition Bureau said in August it obtained court orders to advance its review.

The regulator on Tuesday asked market participants and Canadians to come forth with information that could assist the regulator's probe on whether the deal will reduce or prevent competition.

The Competition Bureau said its review was ongoing and no conclusions have been made.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us