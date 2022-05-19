Logo
Canada says China removes restrictions on imports of canola seed
FILE PHOTO: Canola seeds ready for shipping off the Sterling Hilton farm are seen near Strathmore, Alberta, Canada, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Todd Korol

19 May 2022 06:05AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 06:05AM)
China has removed restrictions on imports of Canadian canola seed that were put in place three years ago, Canadian officials said on Wednesday.

"Canada has been advised that China has reinstated access to its market for two Canadian companies that China Customs had suspended from exporting canola seed to China since March 2019," Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a statement.

"We welcome this decision to remove the restrictions and immediately reinstate the two companies to allow them to export Canadian canola seeds," they said.

China suspended two Canadian companies, alleging that pests were detected in canola shipments, according to the statement, which did not name the companies.

Canada exported more than $11 billion worth of canola products to over 50 markets in 2018, the statement said.

Source: Reuters

