Logo
Logo

Business

Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

Candles, flowers, photographs and plush toys at a makeshift memorial for the victims two days after a deadly mass shooting took place at a school in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

24 Feb 2026 03:16AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2026 03:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 23 : Canada has summoned top officials from OpenAI to Ottawa after it emerged the company had not shared internal concerns about a person who went on to commit a school shooting, Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said on Monday.

Earlier this month an 18-year-old with mental health problems shot eight people in a western town and then committed suicide. OpenAI said it had banned the killer's account last year on the chatbot ChatGPT for policy violations which it said did not meet internal criteria for reporting to law enforcement.

"I have summoned the senior safety team from OpenAI in the United States to come here to Ottawa ... we will have a sit down meeting to have an explanation of their safety protocols," Solomon told reporters.

Asked what Ottawa might do to protect Canadians from online harm, he replied "All options are on the table." He did not give details.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement