Canada's Cohere and Germany's Aleph Alpha to announce merger, Handelsblatt reports

BERLIN, April 24 : Artificial intelligence companies Cohere of Canada and Aleph Alpha of Germany have agreed to merge, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

Citing government and industry sources, the paper said the combined company was intended as an alternative to U.S. technology companies, providing digital public-sector services to businesses and public authorities.

The deal is to be announced at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) in Berlin, with Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger and his Canadian counterpart Evan Solomon in attendance, the report said.

(Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Tom Hogue)