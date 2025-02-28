Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canada's privacy watchdog opens investigation into X following complaint
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Canada's privacy watchdog opens investigation into X following complaint

Canada's privacy watchdog opens investigation into X following complaint

FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 07:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORONTO : Canada's privacy watchdog has opened an investigation into the social media platform X's compliance with federal privacy law after receiving a complaint.

"The investigation will focus on the platform's compliance with federal privacy law with respect to its collection, use, and disclosure of Canadians' personal information to train artificial intelligence models," the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement didn't provide any additional details about the nature of the complaint.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement