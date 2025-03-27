Logo
Canada's RBC says AI investments to shape growth strategy
Canada's RBC says AI investments to shape growth strategy

Canada's RBC says AI investments to shape growth strategy

FILE PHOTO: The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

27 Mar 2025 08:56PM
Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay on Thursday underscored the role of artificial intelligence in fueling the top Canadian lender's next phase of growth.

"We have an ambition to deliver more value and personalized experiences… and become more cost-efficient while doing so," he said at the bank's first investor day in seven years.

The lender will also look to increase share across all businesses in Canada, while growing fee-paying businesses such as capital markets and wealth management.

However, uncertainties caused by tariffs could slow some of the bank's momentum, McKay said.

"Commercial client sentiment has weakened as companies in some sectors are deferring investments until they have greater certainty on tariff impacts to their businesses," he said.

Source: Reuters
