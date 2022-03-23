Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canadian, Colombian and Chinese companies interested in Brookfield Brazilian transmission lines -report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Canadian, Colombian and Chinese companies interested in Brookfield Brazilian transmission lines -report

23 Mar 2022 03:48AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 04:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO :At least five groups are interested in acquiring transmission lines put on the block by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday on its website.

Colombia's ISA, which controls Brazilian transmission company CTEEP, and Grupo Energia Bogota are interested in the assets, the paper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian pension funds Ontario's Teachers Pension Fund (OTPP) and Caisse de Depot et Placement de Quebec (CDPQ), and China's Southern Power Grid also intend to deliver proposals, the paper added.

Brookfield, ISA CTEEP and OTPP declined to comment. Grupo Energia Bogota, CPQD and China's Southern Power Grid did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in January that Brookfield had hired the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco BTG Pactual SA to manage the sale.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us