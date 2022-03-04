Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Canadian minister opposes wholesale transfer of Shaw's wireless licences to Rogers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Canadian minister opposes wholesale transfer of Shaw's wireless licences to Rogers

Canadian minister opposes wholesale transfer of Shaw's wireless licences to Rogers

People walk in front of the the Rogers Building, quarters of Rogers Communications in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

04 Mar 2022 06:22AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 07:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects to remove reference to Canada's industry minister opposing Rogers' deal to buy Shaw from headline and paragraph 1)

Canada's industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, on Thursday said he will not permit the wholesale transfer of Shaw Communications Inc's wireless licences to Rogers Communications Inc as part of a buyout bid for Shaw.

"The wholesale transfer of Shaw's wireless licences to Rogers is fundamentally incompatible with our government's policies for spectrum and mobile service competition, and I will simply not permit it," François–Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, said.

The deal announced in March to create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator has attracted regulatory scrutiny.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us