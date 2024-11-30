Logo
Major Canadian news media companies launch legal action against OpenAI
Major Canadian news media companies launch legal action against OpenAI

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Nov 2024 12:06AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2024 12:24AM)
OTTAWA :Five major Canadian news media companies on Friday filed a legal action against ChatGPT owner OpenAI, accusing it of regularly breaching copyright and online terms of use.

The move is the latest in a series of challenges for OpenAi, which has Microsoft as its major backer.

In a statement, Torstar, Postmedia, The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, and CBC/Radio-Canada said OpenAI was scraping large swaths of content from media to help develop its products without getting permission or compensating content owners.

"Journalism is in the public interest. OpenAI using other companies' journalism for their own commercial gain is not. It's illegal," it said.

Earlier this month billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expanded a lawsuit against OpenAI. He said Microsoft and OpenAI illegally sought to monopolize the market for generative artificial intelligence and sideline competitors.

Source: Reuters

