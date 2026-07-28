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Canal+ says fourth 'Paddington' movie is in works
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Canal+ says fourth 'Paddington' movie is in works

Canal+ says fourth 'Paddington' movie is in works
FILE PHOTO: A performer wearing a Paddington Bear costume poses for photographers in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo
Canal+ says fourth 'Paddington' movie is in works
FILE PHOTO: A Logo of the French TV channel Canal+ in front of the Canal+ ONE headquarters of the Canal+ Group in Issy-Les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Canal+ says fourth 'Paddington' movie is in works
Maxime Saada, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Canal+ Group, reacts before a hearing by the Commission of Inquiry on the neutrality, operation and financing of French public broadcasting, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
28 Jul 2026 05:42PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 01:21AM)
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July 28 : Canal+ said on Tuesday that a fourth live-action Paddington film was in development, as the French pay-TV group seeks to strengthen its content slate with one of StudioCanal's most successful international franchises.

Chief Executive Maxime Saada told Reuters that Canal+ would be the first broadcaster to air the film in France under an exclusive release window that allows it to show movies six months after their theatrical debut.

The arrangement was preserved under a renewed agreement with France's cinema organisations that runs through 2032. Under France's media chronology rules, rival streaming platforms typically face a significantly longer wait before they can offer newly released films.

"As a result of these agreements, films from studios such as Universal, Warner and Paramount become available on Canal+ ahead of streaming platforms," Saada said.

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France remains Canal+'s largest market, generating 1.77 billion euros ($2.04 billion) of revenue in the first half of 2026.

To retain its preferential release window, Canal+ is required to invest about 140 million euros annually in French cinema, Saada said. "We committed to spending an extra €50 million ​a ⁠year, approximately," Saada added, bringing to total investment to shy of a billion euro across five years.

The commitment forms part of Canal+'s broader content strategy. The group spent 2.25 billion euros on programming and production in the first half of 2026 and expects to spend around 4.5 billion euros this year, with roughly one-fifth allocated to films and television series.

Source: Reuters
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