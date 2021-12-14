Logo
Cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to Omicron, Trivago says
FILE PHOTO: Marie and Ed Graham greet daughter-in-law Nicola Graham and son Ally as they meet granddaughter Iona, 1, for the first time after arriving from London as the U.S. reopens air and land borders to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinated travellers for the first time since the COVID-19 restrictions were imposed, at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle, Washington, U.S. November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

14 Dec 2021 10:59PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 10:54PM)
Concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions have caused a spike in cancellation rates, hitting growth in traffic related to holiday travel planning, online hotel search platform Trivago NV said on Tuesday.

Cancellation rates have increased by about 35per cent since November and with holiday travel-planning-related traffic falling 10per cent, the company said, adding that most travelers were choosing domestic destinations.

Overall traffic around holiday travel planning has slowed, growing by just 4per cent since the variant was discovered, Trivago added.

Fears over the variant grew after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of new cases, with the country reporting the first publicly confirmed death in the world due to Omicron on Monday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

