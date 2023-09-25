Capcom shares lunge 6% on 'Monster Hunter' mobile launch

TOKYO : Japanese video game company Capcom enjoyed a 6 per cent jump in its stock price on Monday as gamers flocked to the mobile instalment of its long-running "Monster Hunter" franchise, developed with "Pokemon Go" maker Niantic.

"Monster Hunter Now", which combines monster fighting action with the location-based gameplay of "Pokemon Go", has been downloaded 5 million times since its Sept. 14 launch, Niantic said last week.

The strong start is a boost for Capcom, whose shares have gained a third this year supported by the strength of franchises such as "Resident Evil". It is also welcome news for Niantic, which in June announced redundancies and halted development of some titles after struggles to create new hits.

In Japan, where the "Monster Hunter" franchise has a loyal following, the new game is the top grossing app on Apple's iOS, showed data from Sensor Tower, ahead of local favourites such as horse racing idol game "Uma Musume Pretty Darby" and manga app Piccoma.

"Monster Hunter Now" has received praise for translating the storied series for a mobile audience. However industry observers question if the title can replicate the success of "Pokemon Go", which became a global phenomenon after it was released in 2016.

"From a global perspective when compared to a super brand like 'Pokemon', it is still niche," said Serkan Toto, founder of consultancy Kantan Games.