Capgemini exceeds revenue target as newly acquired WNS drives AI growth

Feb 13 : French IT services group Capgemini on Friday reported full-year revenue that beat its own target, driven by accelerating fourth-quarter growth as its recently bought WNS unit fuelled demand for AI-powered business process services.

Revenue grew 3.4 per cent at constant exchange rates to 22.47 billion euros ($26.65 billion) in 2025, exceeding the company's October guidance for 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent growth. Fourth-quarter sales surged 10.6 per cent, with newly acquired WNS and Clou4C making a "significant contribution" after their consolidation, Capgemini said.

Group CEO Aiman Ezzat said in a statement that generative and agentic AI accounted for more than 10 per cent of group bookings in the quarter, up from around 5 per cent earlier in the year.

The company has already identified around 100 cross-selling opportunities with WNS and signed an intelligent operations contract worth more than 600 million euros, covering multiple business functions and processes linked to agentic AI transformation, Ezzat added in a call with journalists.

Capgemini forecast 2026 revenue growth of 6.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent at constant exchange rates, and said that around 4.5 to 5 per centage points of that would come from acquisitions, primarily WNS.

It also expects its operating profit margin to expand to between 13.6 per cent and 13.8 per cent, from 13.3 per cent in 2025. Organic free cash flow is expected in a range of 1.8 billion to 1.9 billion euros, slightly below last year's 1.95 billion due to higher restructuring costs, it said.

Capgemini said it would incur around 700 million euros in restructuring charges over the next two years, most of them in 2026, as it adapts its workforce and skills to align with demand for AI-driven services.

The French company said it was pivoting "to be the catalyst for enterprise-wide AI adoption", betting on AI-led transformation programs, intelligent operations and sovereignty-related projects to fuel growth.

The group's headcount stood at 423,400 at end-December, up 24 per cent year-on-year, primarily reflecting the integration of WNS employees.

($1 = 0.8432 euros)