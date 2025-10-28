Capgemini lifts revenue forecast after reporting 3% organic growth for Q3

French IT consulting firm Capgemini said its third-quarter revenue increased by 2.9 per cent organically and raised its growth forecast on Tuesday, citing solid demand for AI solutions and strong performance in North America.

The company raised its revenue growth guidance to between 2 per cent and 2.5 per cent in constant currency terms, after having narrowed it to between -1 per cent and +1 per cent at the end of the second quarter.

It also narrowed its annual operating margin forecast to between 13.3 per cent and 13.4 per cent, from 13.3 per cent to 13.5 per cent previously.

Capgemini, which provides services ranging from cloud to artificial intelligence and data across many industries, reported third-quarter revenue of 5.39 billion euros and quarterly order bookings of 5.16 billion euros.

Its headcount was at 354,700 at the end of September, up 4.7 per cent from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)