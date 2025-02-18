Capgemini posts 2024 sales slightly above estimates

French IT consulting group Capgemini on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent decline in its full-year sales in constant currency terms, slightly ahead of market expectations.

Annual revenue fell to 22.10 billion euros ($23.11 billion) but beat a Visible Alpha consensus of 22.07 billion euros cited by Jefferies, aided by improvement in its Financial Services and Consumer Goods & Retail businesses, along with a robust Public Sector performance.

The board proposed a dividend of 3.40 euros per share to be paid for 2024, unchanged from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9565 euros)