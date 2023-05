French IT consulting group Capgemini on Thursday reported a weaker revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 versus the same period of last year, citing a tense economic environment with clients adopting a "wait-and-see attitude".

The company's revenue reached 5.73 billion euros ($6.35 billion) over the period, 10.9 per cent above the first three months in 2022.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)