Capgemini raises 2026 guidance as AI push brings work to IT consultants

Oct 30 : French IT consulting firm Capgemini raised its 2026 guidance for the second time this year after its third-quarter revenue grew 12 per cent, in the strongest signal yet that the rush to deploy AI is turning into contracts for Europe's established consultancies.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said on Friday that third-quarter growth beat analyst expectations and outpaced the sector, with demand now concentrated in overhauling clients' data systems to adapt their business to AI.

• Capgemini targets 2026 revenue growth of 9.0 per cent to 9.5 per cent at constant exchange rates, up from 8.5 per cent to 9.0 per cent previously

• Third-quarter revenue rose to €6.07 billion ($6.78 billion), while bookings increased 3.4 per cent to €5.40 billion

• Growth was strongest in Britain and Ireland at 25.2 per cent and North America at 18.3 per cent; France grew 4.9 per cent in a second straight quarterly increase

• It targets growth of 3 per cent to 4 per cent in the fourth quarter, reflecting earlier acquisitions entering the comparison base rather than weaker demand, Ezzat told reporters

($1 = 0.8957 euros)