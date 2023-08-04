Logo
Business

Capita flags up to $32 million costs related to cyber incident
FILE PHOTO: Capita's logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing the same logo in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Aug 2023 02:46PM
Capita said on Friday it expected net exceptional costs of up to 20-25 million pounds ($32 million) related to the cyber incident which rocked the British outsourcing firm in March.

The group, however, retained its full-year earnings outlook.

The company confirmed that some data was "exfiltrated" following the cyber incident and said its probe was close to completion.

"There was minimal operational impact to the majority of

our clients and their customers during the incident," Capita said in a statement.

The company said it aimed to double the operating margin over the medium term, helped by 40 million pounds of cost savings by the end of 2024 after posting a 34 per cent jump in half-yearly adjusted pre-tax profit.

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

Source: Reuters

