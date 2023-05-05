Capita warns some pensions data likely taken in cyber attack -FT

:British outsourcing company Capita has confirmed to pension clients that some data it processed was likely to have been hacked during a recent cyber incident, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The company, which was affected by a cyber incident in March, said last month that there was no evidence of any data being compromised after its internal Microsoft Office 365 applications were affected.

A large team of staff at Capita had searched the affected servers and identified that some pensions data that Capita processes on behalf of its clients "is likely to have been exfiltrated", the newspaper reported, citing correspondence sent to trustees.

"Capita is working closely with specialist advisers and forensic experts in investigating the incident to provide assurance around any potential customer, supplier or colleague data exfiltration," a company spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

The British outsourcing company "continues to work through its forensic investigations and inform any customers, suppliers or colleagues that are impacted in a timely manner", the spokesperson added.

Among its clients, the company provides the British government with services to connect with citizens including managing tax and I.T. services for councils.

The report added that there was "no evidence" that Capita pensions data was available on the dark web and that it had a third-party specialist checking on a regular basis.

The investigations are expected to be finalised by the end of next week or shortly thereafter, the report said.