Carbon dilemma: How can electric vehicles become more eco-friendly?

SINGAPORE: Electric vehicles might not emit harmful gases like carbon monoxide, but they still have an environmental impact throughout their life cycle – from the production process which requires the extraction of raw materials like lithium, to the kind of fuel used to power the plants that produce electricity. The recycling of batteries is also an environmental issue.

It is estimated that over its entire lifespan, an electric vehicle emits about 50 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions than internal combustion vehicles.

However, there are also questions about how they can be made in a more environmentally friendly manner.

"Studies has shown that the manufacturing of the batteries, the manufacturing of the EV actually produce more carbon during the manufacturing period," said Mr Lim Boon Choon, president for Korea, ASEAN, Pacific and India at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

"It is the usage period that they have much less carbon. But, overall, when you look at the total life cycle, it is still good," said Mr Lim.