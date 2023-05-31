Logo
Cargill to sell China poultry business to private equity firm DCP Capital
Cargill to sell China poultry business to private equity firm DCP Capital

A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, Sep 22, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

31 May 2023 01:18PM (Updated: 31 May 2023 01:59PM)
BEIJING: Agribusiness giant Cargill has agreed to sell its poultry business in China to private equity firm DCP Capital, the US company said in a statement on Wednesday (May 31).

The sale of the unit known as Cargill Protein China is subject to regulatory approvals but is expected to close this year, it added.

The sale includes chicken farms in Chuzhou in eastern Anhui province and related manufacturing sites.

Cargill did not give a transaction price in its statement.

Cargill started its China poultry operations in 2011, breeding, raising and processing the chickens. In 2019 it added a US$48.8 million plant to its operations.

China's DCP Capital has invested in several other food and agriculture businesses including one of China's top poultry producers Fujian Sunner Development, according to its website.

DCP Capital is a private equity firm focused on Greater China led by former members of the KKR and Morgan Stanley private equity businesses, according to its website.

Source: Reuters/zl

