Carlyle agrees to buy Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

17 Nov 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 04:12PM)
LONDON : U.S. buyout fund Carlyle said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm AG from private equity firm Astorg for an undisclosed amount.

AutoForm, founded in 1995, provides engineering software for sheet metal forming simulation, primarily used in the automotive industry.

Carlyle was advised by Rothschild and law firms Linklaters, Lenz & Staehelin and Latham & Watkins, while Astorg was represented by Evercore, Jefferies and law firm Paul Hastings.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

