Carlyle appoints new global wealth division head for Asia Pacific

Investment firm Carlyle said on Monday it had appointed Citi executive Brad McCarthy as the new managing director and Asia Pacific chief of its global wealth division.

McCarthy will be responsible for expanding Carlyle's wealth platform across Asia Pacific with a focus on enhancing client offerings, the company said.

Before joining Carlyle, McCarthy headed Alternative Investment Sales for Asia Pacific at Citi Private Bank and Global Wealth. He has also worked for British investment firm Permal and Australian wealth management company BT Financial Group, among others.

Listings in the region have picked up in the last few months, with Carlyle-backed Rigaku Holdings raising around 129 billion yen ($829.10 mln) in its Tokyo offering in October 2024.

U.S. buyout firm Carlyle is also considering an initial public offering of engineering services firm Quest Global Service in India where it could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 155.5900 yen)