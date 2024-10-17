Carlyle-backed Rigaku raises $863 million in Tokyo IPO

TOKYO :Rigaku Holdings raised 129 billion yen ($863 million) after the Japan X-ray testing tool maker priced its IPO at the top of its range, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company, which is backed by buyout firm Carlyle Group, priced the IPO at 1,260 yen per share, at the top end of the 1,230 to 1,260 yen range.

Rigaku will debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 25.

On Tuesday Tokyo Metro raised 348.6 billion yen after pricing its IPO, the largest in Japan for six years, at the top of the range.

The IPO was more than 15 times oversubscribed, Reuters reported, with investors attracted by the subway operator's dividend yield.

Bain Capital scrapped a plan for an IPO of chipmaker Kioxia this month after investors pushed for a lower valuation than the buyout firm was targeting, Reuters has reported.

($1 = 149.5000 yen)