Carlyle eyes fresh backers for McDonald's China arm - Bloomberg News
Carlyle eyes fresh backers for McDonald's China arm - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Customers eat dinner at a McDonald's store in Beijing, China January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

21 Apr 2023 02:33PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 02:40PM)
:Carlyle Group Inc is considering bringing in fresh backers for its investment in McDonald's Corp's China operations, seeking a valuation of $8-$10 billion for the business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Carlyle, which controls McDonald's China along with Trustar Capital, could sell down part of their stakes in the fast-food giant in the deal while still retaining control, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Considerations are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, Bloomberg said.

In 2017, the U.S fast-food chain agreed to sell most of its China and Hong Kong business to CITIC and Carlyle for up to $2.1 billion. Trustar Capital is a private equity affiliate of CITIC Capital Holdings.

Carlyle, McDonald's and Trustar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

