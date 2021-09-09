Carlyle-backed Packable agrees US$1.55 billion SPAC merger

NEW YORK: Packable, a US e-commerce firm backed by Carlyle Group, said on Thursday (Sep 9) it has agreed to merge with Highland Transcend Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal that values the combined company at US$1.55 billion.

The deal includes US$180 million of private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from Lugard Road Capital, Luxor Capital, Park West Asset Management and Morningside.

Packable, which operates third-party retailer Pharmapacks, was valued at about US$1.1 billion when Carlyle invested US$250 million to acquire its stake in November last year.

Founded in 2010, it is one of the largest third-party retailers in the United States, selling mostly health and beauty products through large online marketplaces, including Amazon, eBay, Google, Walmart and Target. The Hauppauge, New York-based company generated US$373 million in revenue in 2020 and expects that to reach US$456 million this year.

"Packable will expand geographically, invest in founder-led brands, and add new verticals such as data science, marketing and media services,” Packable chief executive Andrew Vagenas said in an interview.