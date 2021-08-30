Logo
Carlyle preferred bidder for Baring PE's Hexaware in US$3 billion deal, sources say
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

30 Aug 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 07:30PM)
HONG KONG : Global private equity firm Carlyle Group has emerged as the preferred bidder for Baring Private Equity Asia's (BPEA) Indian portfolio Hexaware Technologies in a US$3 billion deal, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

If successful, Carlyle would be winning a competitive bidding process against peer firms including KKR & Co and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for the Mumbai-headquartered IT services firm.

Hong Kong-based BPEA, Hexaware and a Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.

BPEA bought a controlling stake in Hexaware in 2013 for about US$420 million and took the company private from the local stock exchanges late last year.

Hexaware provides automation, cloud and customer services-related technology to a wide range of industries including finance, education, hospitality and manufacturing.

With 37 offices in more than 30 countries, the company's revenue grew 6.5per cent year on year in 2020 to US$845 million in U.S. dollar terms, according to its annual report.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 24.4per cent to 11 billion rupees in 2020.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Additional reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

