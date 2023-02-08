Carlyle in talks to buy health tech firm Cotiviti for US$15 billion: Report

Carlyle Group Inc is in talks to buy private healthcare technology firm Cotiviti Inc from Veritas Capital for up to US$15 billion, including debt, a person familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm is looking to partner with another investment firm to pull off the deal, and is also in talks with direct lenders to arrange US$5.5 billion of debt financing, according to the person.

If the arrangement goes through, that would be one of the largest ever direct loans, or non-bank buyout loans arranged in the private credit market, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported on the talks.

Atlanta-based Cotiviti provides payment accuracy and analytics services to health insurers and other healthcare companies.

Cotiviti, which went public in 2016, was acquired by Veritas in 2018 in a take-private deal valued at US$4.9 billion, as the PE firm looked to expand its Verscend healthcare IT business.

Carlyle, Veritas and Cotiviti did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.