SHANGHAI :Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday it would take responsibility for the safety of Level 4 autonomous driving vehicles, Chinese media outlet Jiemian reported.

Level 4 models co-manufactured by GAC's new energy vehicle subsidiary Aion and ride-hailing giant Didi Global will be demonstrated in some areas of Guangzhou and Beijing next year, said Huang Yongqiang, a GAC executive, according to Jiemian.