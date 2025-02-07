Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Business

Carmaker Stellantis and Mistral AI expand their AI strategic partnership
Carmaker Stellantis and Mistral AI expand their AI strategic partnership

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen outside the company's building in Chartres-de-Bretagne near Rennes, France, September 20, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File photo

07 Feb 2025 04:05PM
PARIS : Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker, and French technology and artificial intelligence (AI) firm Mistral have decided to expand their strategic partnership in a move which Stellantis said will speed up its industry-data analysis.

Many carmakers are increasingly using AI to analyse customer feedback, manufacturing quality and to speed up the time needed to develop new products.

"Will this technology continue to help us? Of course", Ned Curic, Stellantis chief engineering and technology officer, said to Reuters.

"Instead of waiting for analysis for weeks, we can do that in minutes and make a decision in the afternoon," he added.

Earlier this month, Stellantis announced management changes as part of a broader shake-up after the shock exit of CEO Carlos Tavares in December.

Source: Reuters
