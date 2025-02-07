Carmaker Stellantis and Mistral AI expand their AI strategic partnership

PARIS : Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker, and French technology and artificial intelligence (AI) firm Mistral have decided to expand their strategic partnership in a move which Stellantis said will speed up its industry-data analysis.

Many carmakers are increasingly using AI to analyse customer feedback, manufacturing quality and to speed up the time needed to develop new products.

"Will this technology continue to help us? Of course", Ned Curic, Stellantis chief engineering and technology officer, said to Reuters.

"Instead of waiting for analysis for weeks, we can do that in minutes and make a decision in the afternoon," he added.

Earlier this month, Stellantis announced management changes as part of a broader shake-up after the shock exit of CEO Carlos Tavares in December.