Carmaker Stellantis flags improved business performance in China
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen in this image provided on November 9, 2020. Communication FCA /Handout via REUTERS

28 Jan 2022 03:20PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 03:20PM)
PARIS : Carmaker Stellantis on Friday said that its business performance in China improved markedly in 2021, with its Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile selling more than 100,000 vehicles.

"Since day one of Stellantis, we analysed the situation together with our partners and we are now finalising our plans for China, which we consider as a strategic market in terms of untapped potential," said Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Gregoire Olivier.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

