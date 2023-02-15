Logo
Business

Carmaker Stellantis to open software development hub in Poland
Business

Carmaker Stellantis to open software development hub in Poland

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/

15 Feb 2023 11:16PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 11:16PM)
MILAN : Stellantis said on Wednesday it will open a new software development hub near a manufacturing plant in Poland, staffing it with up to 300 people in the south-western city of Gliwice.

The facility will add "software development resources to existing Stellantis technical operations in Europe," the carmaker said.

The company already operates software development hubs in countries including Italy, France, Germany, United States, India and Brazil.

Software is increasingly crucial in modern vehicles and a growing source of revenue, with carmakers expanding research investments and hiring more executives with specific experience to offer clients more features related to connectivity, data and e-commerce.

Stellantis said it aimed to generate 20 billion euros ($21.36 billion) in incremental annual revenues by 2030 through its software-driven strategy.

($1 = 0.9363 euros)

Source: Reuters

