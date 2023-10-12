Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Caroline Ellison faces cross-examination at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Caroline Ellison faces cross-examination at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial

Caroline Ellison faces cross-examination at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial

Former crypto hedge fund Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison arrives for the trial of former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried who is facing fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, at Federal Court in New York City, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

12 Oct 2023 06:11PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 09:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Sam Bankman-Fried's confidant Caroline Ellison took the stand again at the FTX founder's trial on Thursday, where she could face questions about why she cooperated with prosecutors against her former boss and romantic partner.

Ellison, the former co-chief executive of Bankman-Fried's crypto hedge fund Alameda Research, has been on the stand since Tuesday detailing her role in a multibillion-dollar fraud prosecutors say was orchestrated by Bankman-Fried at his now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange.

Over two days on the stand, Ellison, who took the reins at Alameda in 2021, testified that the hedge fund took $10 billion in FTX customer funds to repay its debts and make investments.

Ellison said through tears that she lived in "dread" the truth would come out, and that FTX's ultimate collapse last year brought an "overwhelming feeling of relief."

Bankman-Fried's attorney Mark Cohen began by asking Ellison about the internal account FTX used to denote customer funds deposited into Alameda bank accounts. Before his arrest, Bankman-Fried blamed the shortfall on poor internal labeling of the account, called "fiat [at] ftx.com."

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried, 31, plundered billions in customer funds to prop up Alameda, buy real estate and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political campaigns. FTX collapsed and declared bankruptcy in November 2022, shocking financial markets and destroying Bankman-Fried's reputation.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy, and has said that while he made mistakes running FTX, he never intended to steal funds.

Ellison, a 28-year-old Stanford University graduate, is one of three former members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle who have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office.

Earlier in the trial, Gary Wang, FTX's former technology chief, testified that Bankman-Fried falsely tweeted that FTX was "fine" in November as the exchange faced surging demand for withdrawals. A third cooperating witness, former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh, is also expected to testify at the trial, which could last up to six weeks.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.