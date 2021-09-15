Singapore's Carousell valued at US$1.1 billion after bagging US$100 million in new funding

SINGAPORE: Online classifieds marketplace Carousell has raised US$100 million in a fresh round of funding, taking its valuation to US$1.1 billion, it said on Wednesday (Sep 15).

The latest round of funding was led by Korean private equity firm STIC Investments.

The valuation means that Carousell has joined the "unicorn" club of start-ups, which refers to companies valued more than US$1 billion.

"The investment will power the group’s ambitions to redefine commerce for secondhand goods and automobiles in an increasingly digitally savvy, affluent and sustainability-conscious region," said the company in a media release.