Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Carrier Garuda Indonesia offers to settle debt with $1.13 billion of new bonds, shares
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Carrier Garuda Indonesia offers to settle debt with $1.13 billion of new bonds, shares

Carrier Garuda Indonesia offers to settle debt with $1.13 billion of new bonds, shares

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on a crane as a Garuda Indonesia's aircraft is parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

09 Jun 2022 07:57PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 07:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's state airline Garuda Indonesia has offered to replace its liabilities to lessors and Islamic bondholders with new bonds and equity worth $1.13 billion, it told creditors in a meeting overseen by a Jakarta court on Thursday.

Garuda proposed that lessors, vendors and other creditors take a large cut and replace the remaining amount with $800 million worth of new bonds and $330 million worth of shares, a company presentation at the court showed.

The offer is directed at lessors, plane maintenance vendors, aircraft makers and holders of its Islamic bonds, to whom Garuda owes more than 255 million rupiah ($17,513.74) each.

The new bonds will have 10-year maturity with a 6.5 per cent coupon per annum in cash.

Garuda declined to comment on how much debt in total it will seek to settle through this scheme.

According to the latest verified claims list, lessors made up the biggest chunk of Garuda's outstanding liabilities at 82.73 trillion rupiah ($5.68 billion) or nearly 70 per cent of the total at 120.5 trillion rupiah.

The list has yet to include claims by 43 creditors that have not been verified, a court-appointed administrator told the meeting.

Garuda defaulted on $500 million Islamic or sukuk bonds in June, 2021.

The airline has also proposed to settle its debts to banks and other state companies by extending the loans' maturity by 22 years and offering a 0.1 per cent interest rate per annum.

Garuda owes state energy firm Pertamina and Bank Rakyat Indonesia 7.54 trillion rupiah and 4.61 trillion rupiah, respectively, among other debts.

Creditors will vote on Garuda's proposals on June 15, said administrator William Daniel, adding that the offer can still change up until before the vote.

Garuda CEO Irfan Setiaputra told reporters after the meeting creditors have responded well to the offer.

Garuda, whose finances have deteriorated due to a drop in travels during the COVID-19 pandemic, has said it will seek to launch two rights issues to raise $936 million after it concludes the debt settlement process.

($1 = 14,560.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us