Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Carylye buys Shanghai-based HCP Packaging
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Carylye buys Shanghai-based HCP Packaging

26 May 2022 05:32PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 05:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Caryle Group has bought HCP Packaging, a global cosmetic packaging company from Barings Private Equity Asia, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

HCP is headquartered in Shanghai and has 10 production and manufacturing facilities around the world and more than 250 clients, the statement said.

Its customers include Estee Lauder, L'Oreal and Shiseido, it said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies said the transaction was due to be finalised in the third quarter.

Reuters reported in November that Goldman Sachs had been hired to sell HCP Packaging.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us