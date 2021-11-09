Cash-strapped Evergrande raises US$144m before payment deadline

BEIJING: Crisis-hit property developer Evergrande has managed to raise around S$144 million by slashing its stake in an internet company, days before a looming debt interest payment deadline.

Evergrande sold a 5.7 per cent stake totalling HK$1.12 billion (US$144 million) in HengTen Networks Group in three separate transactions from last Thursday (Nov 4), Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed.

The indebted property developer faces a Wednesday deadline for an overdue US$148 million offshore bond coupon payment it initially missed last month.

The crisis at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment, rattled the key real estate market and fuelled fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

Bogged down in a sea of debt worth more than US$300 billion, Evergrande has been trying to dispose of its assets to raise cash.