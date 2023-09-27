Logo
Business

Cash-strapped Faraday Future's shares sink 20% on share sale plan
Business

Cash-strapped Faraday Future's shares sink 20% on share sale plan

Cash-strapped Faraday Future's shares sink 20% on share sale plan

FILE PHOTO: Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena, California, U.S. November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 08:06PM
Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric slumped in premarket trading on Wednesday, after the cash-strapped electric-vehicle company announced plans to raise up to $90 million through a stock offering.

The Los Angeles-based firm, which named insider Matthias Aydt its new global CEO last week, said it intended to use the proceeds for working capital that include ramping up production, repayment of debt and potential merger opportunities.

Shares of the company, that has a market value of $45.75 million, dropped 20 per cent to $1.94 in trading after closing at a record low of $2.46 on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the company alleged there was a "coordinated effort" to undermine its valuation.

The firm battles a governance dispute with one of its largest shareholders, FF Top Holding and raised doubts about its ability to continue as a "going concern" last year. Its shares have dropped over 85 per cent so far in 2023.

Source: Reuters

