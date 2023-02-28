Logo
Casio teams with Finland's Polar Electro on smartwatch
A worker checks on lights at a Casio booth during preparations for the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan 4, 2014. (Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus)

28 Feb 2023 06:08PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 06:22PM)
HELSINKI: Japanese watchmaker Casio Computer has partnered with Finnish heart rate monitoring pioneer Polar Electro for its latest fitness smartwatch, the two companies said on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Casio launched what it called its first smartwatch in 2021 using Google's Wear operating system, entering the wearables market dominated by Apple and Samsung.

Casio will add Polar's technology to its newest smartwatch, it said. Polar said it would also offer its algorithms to other commercial partners.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We have seen a growing global interest from people wanting to better understand their own health and bodies for years now," Takashi Uema, Casio's head of global marketing, said in a statement.

Source: Reuters/zl

