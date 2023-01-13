Caspian Pipeline Consortium ready to increase oil supply in 2023

MOSCOW : The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is ready to increase oil supply in 2023, CPC cited director general Nikolai Gorban as saying on Friday, thanks to increased capacity.

CPC, which handles about 1 per cent of global oil, also said it shipped 58.7 million tonnes in 2022, including 52.2 tonnes from Kazakhstan.

The consortium, which delivers oil from Kazakhstan via a Black Sea terminal, last year faced maintenance issues at the terminal and oil fields, including Tengiz, the key source of oil for CPC.

Kazakhstan is the second-biggest oil producer among the ex-Soviet countries after Russia, pumping around 1.5 million barrels per day, and both countries are members of the OPEC+ group to coordinate oil production.

The main CPC shareholders are Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft with 24 per cent, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (19 per cent), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company (15 per cent), LUKARCO B.V (12.5 per cent), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5 per cent), CPC Company (7 per cent) and Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited (7.5 per cent).